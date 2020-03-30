Fiscal Court hosts first Facebook Live meeting

The coronavirus pandemic has required many changes to the social lives of many and the Laurel County Fiscal Court made its own adjustments to adhere to the public meetings laws as well as to conduct county business.
Magistrates and officials with the Laurel County Judge Executive's Office did just that on Thursday by hosting the first-ever live broadcast of their monthly meeting. Court officials also demonstrated social distancing by spacing themselves at the recommended six feet limits from one another while they addressed items on the agenda.
Construction adjustments for the new Laurel County Correctional Center were listed and approved by all six magistrates. Those items totaled $19,321, minus a $14,300 credit and an $810 credit back to the fiscal court for intercom and security changes. Electrical supplies including a welder and other items totaled an additional $4,996 and $5,300 for security system changes. Another cost of $9,935 was also added to the ending costs.
Magistrates also approved hiring Don Wilson as County Road foreman until Dec. 31, 2020 at a salary of $28,600. A pauper's burial was also approved at the standard rate of $750. They also reappointed Ed Lemley as Assistant CSEPP (Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program) director and reappointed Justin Noe as Laurel County Emergency Management director until Dec. 22, 2020. Laurel County Judge David Westerfield said those positions must be reappointed each year. David Williams is the Laurel County CSEPP director and his term also expires in December.
Also addressed during Thursday's meeting was a resolution for county fire departments to apply for grants from Homeland Security. Westerfield said this is a routine procedure required by the fiscal court. The two departments requesting financial assistance were Lily Fire Department and the Laurel County Fireman's Alliance.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root was not present at Thursday's meeting but had submitted a request to declare two vehicles as surplus. That included a 2001 Dodge pickup and a 2001 Pontiac Aztec, both of which are vehicles obtained through drug seizures. Magistrates also approved the Sheriff's Office's 2018 fee audit for the fiscal year ending on Dec. 31, 2018. Westerfield said that audit listed no discrepancies.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said that there will be no in-person service through his office, effective Thursday, March 26.
"Everything has to be done by phone or online," Brown said. "There will be no in-person contacts after today."
Magistrates also approved the first reading of Barker Road Extension 2 into the county road system.
Westerfield ended the meeting with a message of hope for the dilemma facing citizens of the United States as the COVID cases increase.
"Folks, I would ask that we be in prayer for our county, our state and our nation as we do have COVID-19 epidemic," he said. "We don't know what's going to happen so we need to let people know we have to all pull together. That's what we do here, we all pull together and help each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.