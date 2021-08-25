It’s the biggest thing Laurel County has done for its volunteer fire departments in history.
That’s the sentiment overwhelmingly expressed after the Laurel County Fiscal Court agreed to provide $3.3 million to buy new Class A pumper trucks for every volunteer fire department that serves the county.
The 11 fire departments will receive $300,000 each to purchase a fully-spec’d, first-out pumper truck that will greatly enhance their firefighting capabilities. Several departments are running pumpers that are more than 40 years old.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield and magistrates made the commitment recently during a special meeting of the Alliance of Laurel County Fire Departments.
“It makes me feel really good that we can help people who volunteer day after day for nothing other than the reward for helping their community,” Westerfield said. “We need to see that our volunteers have the equipment to work with to make their job safer.”
The $3.3 million is coming from Laurel County’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding under ARPA provides a unique opportunity for state and local governments to make strategic investments in long-lived assets such as fire trucks, which should last a minimum of 20 years.
At the alliance meeting, fire department members expressed gratitude for the historic support.
“Judge Westerfield and the fiscal court have done a lot for the fire departments already, but this is unprecedented,” said Bush Fire Chief Phil Williams. “It’s a game changer. It’s a huge shot in the arm for all the fire departments. It’s a big morale booster.”
The money will be given to the alliance, which will then disperse the money to each department as the trucks are ordered. It will take 12-15 months to receive a new truck. The alliance will provide an audit of all the funds provided by the fiscal court.
Modern fire-fighting equipment has a huge bearing on a fire department’s ISO rating, which is used to set homeowners’ insurance rates in the community it serves. A lower ISO rating translates into lower insurance premiums. Some homeowners may see a savings of 25-30 percent when new ISO surveys are completed.
“As these ratings drop so does the homeowner’s insurance,” Westerfield said. “These new trucks will help that. Everyone in the county will prosper with the purchase of these trucks.”
A few months ago, the fiscal court agreed to give the fire alliance $150,000 for five years out of its own funds to help purchase new pumper trucks. Each fire department would receive $75,000, but would have to come up with the remaining $225,000 on its own.
“We found out very quickly that this wasn’t going to work because most of the fire departments couldn’t come up the rest of the money,” Westerfield said. “We just decided to give them the money in one lump sum.”
That brought a sigh of relief to members of the Keavy Volunteer Fire Department and others.
“We were in the process of buying a new pumper truck, but we were going to be in debt for years,” said member Richard Bales, who also serves as a county magistrate. “The one it will replace is 27 years old. There has never been a judge or court that has done something of this magnitude for the fire departments.”
Supporting Laurel County’s emergency responders has been a top priority for Judge Westerfield and the fiscal court.
“You can’t put a price on volunteers and what they do,” he said. “This is one way we can give back to the men and women who volunteer every day to help others.”
