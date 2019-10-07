The doors opened last week, but Five Below made its grand opening event on Friday one that brought out a large crowd.
People were lined along the sidewalk and into the parking lot on Friday morning as the official grand opening of the new store was marked in the Laurel community. Those waiting in line could register for a $1,000 gift card and, once entering the store, were presented with a scratch off ticket for various amounts ranging from $1 to $100.
Among the selections available inside the store were phone accessories, toys, puzzles, kitchen and home items, some clothing and shoes, makeup, jewelry and games. Five Below also offers seasonal supplies as well as party items including table decor, tablecloths and other themed items.
Five Below is located off KY 192 in the former Kmart store building that also houses Kohl's and will soon be the location of Marshalls and Planet Fitness, both of which are scheduled to open later this season.
