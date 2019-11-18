Five people are facing serious felony charges for illegally selling alcoholic beverages.
Orla Lee Smith Jr., 55, 0f 2569 Blackwater Road in London; Jessica Danielle Sumner, 30, of 791 Hancock Avenue in Corbin; Harold E. Mayton, 71, no address listed; Jigneshkumar Patel, 34, address not listed; and Joshua D. Malone, 33, of 364 Storms Lane in Keavy are all named in a three count indictment returned Friday by a Laurel grand jury.
Count one charges all five with engaging in organized crime for 'operating and/or profiting from the illegal transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in a county that is dry as well as trafficking alcoholic beverages by knowingly selling, bartering, keeping or transporting for sale or batter' of the alcohol. The illegal sale of alcohol is stated as having taken place from Jan. 23, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2019.
Sumner is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender. She has a prior conviction in Whitley County for unlawful possession of a meth precursor in 2013.
While alcohol sales are permitted within city limits of London, the county remains a 'dry territory.' Persons selling alcoholic beverages must have a license granted through the state after an application to sell the products are approved by state officials.
An East Bernstadt man is facing seven count indictment stemming from a domestic dispute on July 1.
Dustin L. Patterson, 26, of Four Oak Road, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender by a Laurel grand jury.
The incident began with a domestic dispute in which Patterson hit his girlfriend and her three year old son with a baseball bat, then left the residence on Chapel Road. The couple had been arguing over money, according to the arrest citation, when Patterson became aggressive and came toward the female with the bat. She attempted to take the bat from him, causing him to strike both her and the child during the altercation. The child was struck in the head. Patterson then fled the residence, running to another home on West KY 1396 and pushing past the homeowner to get inside there to hide from police. The homeowner told police arriving at the scene that Patterson said he needed inside the home because "people were trying to kill him." He was manifestly under the influence at the time of his arrest, according to the report filed by Deputy Brad Mink.
A Woolum, Kentucky, man was also indicted on multiple charges from a July 31 incident.
Rex Allen Gray, 31, of Hammons Fork Road is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal abuse, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree possession of controlled substance (Diazepam), possession of marijuana, driving on revoked or suspended license, speeding and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Gray was arrested after police received a call of a man inside the Pilot station on West Cumberland Gap Parkway that had stolen a vape. Deputy Josh Morgan attempted to stop the maroon Trailblazer that Gray had gotten in but he pulled off from the gas pumps and headed toward Ky. 770 with a female passenger. Gray ran a red light to avoid Morgan, then turned onto Locust Grove Road, then onto Cassidy Road. He lost control of the vehicle on Cassidy Road and struck an out building. Gray possessed plastic baggie with green leafy substance and a counterfeit $1 bill.
He is held on a $10,000 cash bond until his pretrial hearing on Dec. 12.
