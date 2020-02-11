It was a scene of medical helicopters flying out after a two-vehicle crash sent five people for medical treatment on Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of KY 312 and Level Green Road, approximately 10 miles south of London, when a green pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Brandi Lewis of London pulled out from Level Green Road into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The pickup truck, according to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, did not stop at the intersection and was struck by a red SUV driven by Danny Burkhart.
Lewis was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, as were two passengers in her vehicle. Mercede Jackson, 26, and Tina Polly, 40, were also taken by medical helicopter to the Lexington hospital.
Two other passengers involved in the crash - 35-year-old Ashley Cole and 35-year-old Randy Lester - were transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin for treatment of injuries.
Burkhart did not seek medical attention from the crash.
Lewis was charged with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assisting at the scene were K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Deputy Josh Morgan, who responded to the crash, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, PHI helicopter, Air Methods helicopter and Air Evac helicopter.
