Photos by Nita Johnson
While many people were browsing for garden and plant items inside the London Community Center on Saturday, others were basking in the bright sun and the gleam of metal just across the street.
Some merchants with Farmers Market got an extra boost with the IGOT Vintage Car Show held in the parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Whether your favorite auto manufacturer bore the name of Chevrolet, Ford, or Dodge, the vehicles displayed offered some variety of choice as well as flashbacks of classic collectible vehicles.
