Photos by Nita Johnson
Getting people vaccinated against the COVID virus continues to be an issue that concerns local, state and national government leaders. It is also a concern of healthcare workers and Home Helpers of London took steps Sept. 10 to encourage more vaccinations. Home Helpers teamed with Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation to offer free Pfizer vaccinations. To entice unvaccinated persons to get their shot, the one-day event also offered persons receiving the vaccine to enroll in the Flex for Checks, which will provide $50 gift certificates.
