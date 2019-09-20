Photo by Nita Johnson
The 30th World Chicken Festival will kick off next week and the City of London is displaying their chicken signs along downtown London to signify the large-scale tourism event. The event will begin Thursday when the World's Largest Skillet is prepared to cook up a lot of chicken beginning at noon. The festival will officially open at 5 p.m. with the vendors and rides open for business as well as local gospel singer Peggy Inks singing on the Kinetic/Wildcat Harley-Davidson Stage. Look for a preview of all the events in Monday's Sentinel-Echo as well as the full program in Wednesday's Sentinel-Echo.
