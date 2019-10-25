With the passing of September 29 came the beginning of flu season. Each year, the virus reportedly leads to upwards of 200 deaths in Kentucky alone and costs employers nationwide to lose billions due to productivity losses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 200,000 Americans are hospitalized each year for the flu, racking up expenses and lost time for patients.
The Department for Public Health (DPH) is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. Officials from the department are reporting 252 laboratory-confirmed flu cases within the Bluegrass already with the last report being released Oct. 12.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, sneezing and body aches. However, the virus can lead to even further complications.
"Getting the flu can be debilitating and sometimes life-threatening," said Dr. Angela Dearinger, Commissioner of DPH. “Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent the flu. It is also imperative, extremely important to take simple preventive steps to avoid the flu and other illnesses that tend to circulate at this time of year – wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you are sick.”
It is recommended that everyone over the age of 6 months receive a flu vaccination. DPH stresses that young children, older adults and pregnant women especially get vaccinated to avoid flu-related complications.
Many places offer flu vaccinations, sometimes for free. In addition to local hospitals such as St. Joseph London, flu shots are provided at walk-in clinics/urgent care centers, pharmacies and the Laurel County Health Department. These places may offer different eligibility, allowing specific demographics or those under a particular form of insurance to receive free flu vaccinations. Companies and employers might also be offering treatments to their employees at no cost.
Flu vaccines change each year to better protect against the types of flu that were seen last season. Vaccination can be given any time during the flu season, but providers are encouraged to administer the vaccine as soon as possible. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.
According to the CDC, it is impossible to catch the flu because of a flu vaccination. Those with questions or concerns regarding vaccination are encouraged to ask a doctor or pharmacist.
If you do catch the flu, it is recommended to take sick days from work and school to avoid exposure of the virus to anyone else. Encourage others with the flu to do the same to prevent the spread of the virus.
The flu season will last from September 29 through May 16.
For more information on influenza or the availability of flu vaccine, Kentuckians should contact their primary care medical provider or local health department. Influenza information is also available online at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.
