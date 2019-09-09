London residents are being asked to help support the local fire department by getting their #FluShotsforFirefighters at First Care.
This week of Monday through Friday, First Care will donate $2 for every flu shot given to the London Fire Department in honor of all the brave firefighters who risked their lives 18 years ago on 9/11.
“Part of our mission as a company is being devoted to doing the right thing; we go to great lengths to ensure superior clinical quality, and build trusting relationships between our employees, our patients and our communities,” said Rob Pantoja, CEO. “We are proud to promote health while honoring our country and making a donation to our local heroes.”
First Care Clinics at 1649 KY192 W, London, is available seven days a week 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – with no appointment needed. Walk-in at any time to receive your flu shot or visit firstcareclinics.com/London to register online and save your spot.
