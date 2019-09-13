Food Network airs third annual Chicken Cooking Contest

The third annual Chicken Cooking Contest held at the World Chicken Festival on Saturday, September 27, was a big success. The Laurel County Extension Homemakers and the Kentucky Poultry Federation joined together two years ago to offer this state-wide contest. The contest was open to al Kentucky residents who chose to enter a chicken main dish recipe.
Exciting news this year was the appearance of the Food Network. The 14th World Chicken Festival will be aired on national television in approximately 3-4 months on the Food Network. The chicken cooking contest will be the featured event of the Food Network's All American Festivals Show.
Judges for this year's event were Joyce Yaden, Laurel county Extension Homemaker President, Steve Myers, local caterer and Frank Grimes, retired food service administrator. Two categories were offered: a junior category for high school and middle school students, seventh through twelfth grade; and a senior division for adults. Monetary prizes were offered in each division with first place receiving $400, second place $200 and third place $100.
LeAnne Poole, a student at Caldwell County High School in Princeton, Kentucky, won first place in the junior division with chicken enchiladas. LeAnne entered the contest as part of her Food's Class at her local high school. LeAnne's hobbies are cooking, reading, camping and singing. She graduates from Caldwell County High School this spring.
Josh Myers won second place in the junior division with his leftover chick recipe, chicken gutney. Josh is a student at North Laurel High School.
In the Adult Division, Pauline Konitzer, a member of the Swiss Descendent's Club her in London, won first place. Pauline cooked her original recipe of chicken lasagna. Her hobbies include quilt making, crocheting, sewing, gardening and cooking, of course.
Second place was won by Randy Ervin. Randy is originally from Lexington, Kentucky, but moved here four years ago when he married. His hobbies are NASCAR, camping, boating, UK basketball and cooking.
Janice Baker, from London, won third place with moist garlic chicken. Janice is a purchasing specialist at Aisin Automotive and loves trying new recipes on family and co-workers.
All of these award winning recipes as well as all recipes entered in the contest have been made into a cookbook by the Laurel County Extension Homemakers.
