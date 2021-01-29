Dear Extension Friends,
With the start of a new year many of us make resolutions to change and this year I am making a big change. As of January 1, 2021, I am no longer the Laurel County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences but have begun a new role as Area Director for 10 counties, one of which is Laurel County.
I have had a wonderful 30-year career as a Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent (22 years in Laurel County) and have enjoyed working with our many Extension leaders, volunteers, and participants. I would particularly like to thank those that stepped up and served on councils, boards, and committees. As you wait on a new agent, please continue to serve. I will truly miss the day-to-day interaction with everyone but will enjoy supporting you in a different role. I wish every one of you blessings for a happy and healthy new year. I so appreciate all of you and look forward to the day when we can get together again!
Sincerely,
Judi Cissell O’Bryan
Area Extension Director E3/E4
