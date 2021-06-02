When most people run from danger, firefighters run into danger. They risk their lives to save the lives and property of others. Some incur injuries and/or trauma; others never have a mishap in the line of duty.
But regardless of the situation, firefighters perform one of the most death-defying acts with each response to a fire or accident.
So what better time than the Memorial Day weekend to recognize their sacrifices?
That was the sentiment of London City Fire Department members as they honored their own in a special ceremony at A. R. Dyche Cemetery in downtown London on Sunday afternoon.
That ceremony honored former fire chiefs, including Russell Dyche, who actually founded the department in 1922 and served as chief until 1941. Others honored were Chief Harold DeMarcus, who served from 1941 t 1945, A. W. "Gus" Rawlings from 1945 until 1950; Vincent Parman, from 1950 to 1953; Gilmore Phelps from 1953 until 1989; and Ernest Clark Sr., from 1994 until 2004. Five of the six former chiefs were entombed in A.R. Dyche Cemetery - Harold DeMarcus is buried in his hometown.
Also recognized were the department's two living former chiefs - Wilson Rawlings and Larry Vanhook.
Current Chief Carl Hacker gave a brief recognition of the fire department's history, with Russell Dyche credited as being the founder of the organization in 1922, with Dyche serving as chief for nearly 20 years. The London Fire Department began with 11 members, Hacker said, and has moved its location only three times in its history. Now located on Fire-Rescue Drive off Dixie Street, the department now has four engines and an E-1 Skylift.
"The E-1 skylift is one of the first, and to my knowledge, the only one in Kentucky," Hacker said.
The ceremony included a presentation of wreaths with each former chief's picture placed on the stand. The London Fire Department Honor Guard then placed the wreaths as the names of those former personnel were read before friends and family gathered for the ceremony.
Participating in the program were Capt. Scottie Weaver, Assistant Chief Donnie Hale, Deputy Chief Tony Brown, Hacker, and City Councilman Daniel Carmack.
