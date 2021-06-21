Two men who defined Laurel County sports coverage in the past passed away one day apart.
Tom Liesenhoff, 88, passed away on Monday, June 14. On Tuesday, June 15, Jim McAlister, 67, passed away after a long illness.
Liesenhoff was a staple in Laurel County sports, working for The Sentinel Echo for 36 years and continuing to maintain his relationship with the local sports for years after his retirement. Those who knew and worked with him said they always admired Liesenhoff's knowledge of the high school sports and the history of the county.
Judy McCowan, long-time office manager for The Sentinel Echo, said Liesenhoff worked part-time at the newspaper when she started working there in 1975. Liesenhoff's demeanor was one of happiness.
"Tom would come in the door and he would always say, 'Do you have a cold one?' And he always had Red (his son) with him; they were a team," McCowan said. "He was always happy. I never saw him act like he was unhappy or in a bad mood."
McCowan said Liesenhoff was well-versed on Laurel County sports, dating back prior to the consolidation of the four county high schools into Laurel County High School.
"Tom was very knowledgeable about Laurel County sports," McCowan continued. "He loved sports, he went to all the games. He knew all the players, all their names and everything."
That was seconded by former Sentinel Echo sports editor/managing editor Denis House.
"Tom was someone I could always go to if I had a question about sports history in Laurel County (and I had many). He was a warehouse of Laurel County sports information and also an all-around great guy who always asked me if I 'had a cold one'," House said.
House and McCowan also worked with Jim McAlister, former sports writer for The Sentinel Echo. McAlister died on Tuesday, after a long illness.
McCowan described McAlister as "a very dedicated employee" who truly loved highlighting the student athletes in the area.
"He really enjoyed his work," McCowan said. "He was an humble person and always wanted to help people. He was fair on his coverage on sports for all schools and had a compassion for young athletes."
McCowan said she also attended church with McAlister and recalled once when he took a job with the Corbin Times Tribune - but stayed there only two weeks.
"He was waiting for me when I got to church one Sunday," she said. "He told me he wanted to come back to the Sentinel. I told him the job hadn't been filled, so come on back on Monday. He said he wanted his job back!"
House, who worked for the Laurel News Leader as sports editor before joining the Sentinel Echo staff, dealt with McAlister as a competitor in the sports news reporting and as a co-worker after the News Leader merged with the Sentinel Echo in 1998.
"Jim was both a competitor and coworker and someone I highly respected. He truly loved covering sports for the student-athletes. And I can say with no doubt that the sport of high school softball wouldn’t be where it is today in Kentucky without Jim McAlister and all his hard work." House said.
McAlister is credited with going to bat - literally - for fast-pitch softball. Les Dixon, sports editor for The Sentinel Echo and Corbin Times Tribune, got his start in sports writing through McAlister's faith and trust in him while Dixon was still in high school.
"Jim was one of a kind. He was a father figure to me," Dixon said. "He was an ambassador of Kentucky Prep Softball. He's the reason that fast pitch softball is what it is in the state of Kentucky today."
After Dixon interned with McAlister at The Sentinel Echo, he was offered a job at the Corbin Times Tribune. That's when the two friends became friendly competitors by covering the same sports teams. Again, Dixon credits McAlister for his influence, encouragement and support.
"As a competitor, Jim made me the writer I am today," Dixon added. "He was the first to start covering the Little League games and giving them coverage - he treated them with the same coverage like they were varsity teams. He's made a big impact on sports in this county."
McAlister and his wife Cathy were also very active in the Laurel County Fair pageants for many years, serving as coordinators of the local pageant as well as serving as judges in other pageants across the state.
McAlister's funeral was held on Friday. A memorial service will be held for Liesenhoff at a later date.
