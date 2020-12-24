Former Sheriff Gene Hollon passes

Former Laurel County Sheriff Gene Hollon is remembered for his community service as well as his dedication to his family during his lifetime.
Hollon, 78, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20. He served as Chief of the Campground Volunteer Fire Department for many years as well as being elected as Laurel County Sheriff for three terms - from Jan. 1, 1994 until Dec. 31, 2006.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root paid tribute to Hollon, expressing his sympathy to the family and crediting Hollon for his community service.
"Our unsung guardians have a special place in God's Kingdom. Rest well, Brother, you served with Honor!" Root's post states.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement Monday regarding the passing of former Laurel County Sheriff Gene Hollon:
"Former Sheriff Gene Hollon lived in courageous service to his neighbors and our Commonwealth. He was devoted to improving local public safety, both as a law enforcement officer and a volunteer fire chief.
"Gene's leadership in Laurel County and across the region made real progress in tackling our biggest challenges. Today, brave officers continue to follow Gene's example in keeping Kentucky families safe.
"Elaine and I join Sheriff Root and the entire department in sharing our sincere condolences with Edna and the Hollon family."
Buddy Blair, who served as Chief Deputy under Hollon during his years in office, said Hollon was one of the finest people he had ever known.
"We started out together in January 1994 and there was no finer man than Gene Hollon," Blair said. "We had some people who had prior law enforcement experience, but Gene took the department and molded us into a well-oiled machine. He was a super leader and was well respected by a lot of people - and he earned that respect."
Blair said that Hollon "set his integrity at the highest standards" and that expectation was extended to his employees at the Sheriff's Office.
"You had to admire his character," Blair added. "I was Chief Deputy the entire time he was Sheriff and we worked closely together. There are lots and lots of memories etched over those years. When you work that close with someone, they become more like family than an employer."
Blair also credited Hollon for his dedication to his family.
"He raised his family and they are all upstanding citizens. Gene put his priorities straight - and always put family first," he said. "He was Sheriff and was also chief of the Campground Fire Department, so there weren't many people who didn't know him. There was no finer man to be around."
Services for Hollon were being held on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with Bowling Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
