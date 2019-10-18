Former SL choral director indicted for sex abuse charges, was previously indicted for sodomy charge

A former South Laurel High School teacher, already indicted for third-degree sodomy, was named in a new indictment Friday.
Mark A. Felts, 54, of Brandon Drive in Corbin, is now charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse with those offenses taking place over a two year period.
The indictment states that Felts exposed the 14-year-old victim to sexual contact in March 2015 - just a few weeks before the child turned 15 years old. The sexual abuse continued, according to the court record, to November 2015, January 2016, October 2016 and on two occasions in February 2017. While indictments do not list the victim's name, it does state that Felts committed the offenses while "being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust."
The previous indictment charging Felts with third-degree sodomy is also listed on the indictment returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday, with the new indictment superseding the previous charge.
Felts was indicted in August for the sodomy charge and posted cash bond of $25,000 a few days later. He remains free on bond. Friday's indictment, however, lists a $25,000 cash bond on the newest charges. He is scheduled for a hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.
Felts was the choral director at South Laurel High School for many years but retired in late February with 29 years of teaching experience. He received numerous awards and recognitions during his teaching career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.