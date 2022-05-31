A former state representative, in his capacity as owner of a Manchester pharmacy, pled guilty in London's federal court last week to health care fraud and engaging in illegal monetary transactions from that pharmacy.
Robert Goforth, who represented the 89th Representative District that included part of Laurel County, was indicted on the charges earlier this month but entered a guilty plea on May 25, according to court documents.
According to court records, Goforth became sole owner of Hometown Pharmacy in Manchester in 2009 but also served as a "fill-in" pharmacist although he delegated the day-to-day duties to another pharmacist. Goforth also owned pharmacies in McKee and Whitley County at the same time. The history of the case states that Goforth noticed the Manchester pharmacy was more profitable than the other two businesses, on the customer base.
In 2015, it was rumored that the Manchester pharmacy was not refunding bills on medications that patients had ordered but had not picked up. An investigator with the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy confronted Goforth with information that the pharmacist in charge was not reversing the bills and was reshelving medications that were not claimed. Goforth was informed that the pharmacist could be committing health care fraud with these actions. Most of the patients utilizing the pharmacy were on Medicaid or Medicare.
Goforth is charged with knowing of the situation and failing to stop these actions. In addition, the profits from the business were deposited into its own bank account - but Goforth still used $17,000 from that money to purchase a tractor from Meade Tractor in London. Goforth sold Hometown Pharmacy in 2016.
According to court documents, Goforth will repay $1,800,000; he cannot own, operate or handle the day-to-day business of any pharmacy nor can he act "in any capacity" as a pharmacist. He also is barred from participating in any Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs for a minimum of 5 years. He is also ordered to submit a full disclosure of financial resources, including any held by his wife. If the specifications of Goforth's plea is any way violated, the plea bargain will become void.
In addition, the terms of Goforth remaining free until the sentencing date require him actively seek employment and report all routes to the U.S. Probation Office, surrender his passport, not possess a firearm, destructive device or other weapon, not use alcohol or controlled substances, report every contact with law enforcement including arrests, questioning or traffic stops. He cannot work as a pharmacist or any management of pharmaceutical practices, cannot work with any type of insurance billing and follow all rules of his bond on a state case.
Sentencing is set for September 20 in U.S. District Court in London.
Goforth was elected as the 89th District representative in a special election in 2018 after the resignation of former 89th District representative Marie Rader. He also made a bid for Kentucky Governor, running on the Republican ticket against incumbent Matt Bevin in 2019 and losing in that race. Goforth was re-elected to the 89th District in 2020.
He was arrested in 2021 after a domestic dispute in which he is accused of strangling his wife and threatening her. That case is still pending in Laurel Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.