Kentucky leads the nation in cancer, and a third of those cancers can be attributed to smoking. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky believes that this means that a third of our state's cancer is preventable, and the organization is working tirelessly to meet that objective.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky started its efforts to combat smoking two years ago by putting together the Coalition for a Smoke Free Tomorrow. This coalition consists of 210 members including Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Hospital Association and more.
The goal of the coalition is to help prevent sickness from the start rather than waiting for the disease to set in for treatment.
CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Ben Chandler said, "If we cared deeply about our state, which I think we do, surely we want to do something about the cancer situation.
"We have that ability at hand if we could just deal with the smoking rates," he said.
There have been two major pushes to "deal with" the smoking rates since the coalitions founding.
In their first year, they advocated for a dollar increase on the tax on tobacco products to try to deter more people from purchasing the products. The state did not raise the tax to the full dollar, but they were able to pass an increase of 50 cents.
Although not ideal, it was still considered a win for the coalition. Data from the first year of the tax shows that 36 million fewer packs of tobacco products were purchased.
In their second year, the Coalition for a Smoke Free Tomorrow advocated for state-wide tobacco free school campuses, meaning that tobacco is prohibited in all school areas including busses and athletic games. The state passed a bill that included an opt-out.
This again was not ideal for the coalition. However, before the bill was passed there were only 70 tobacco free campuses in Kentucky. After the bill passed, that number increased to 140.
Now, they have their eyes set on yet another initiative. Chandler said that vaping has more than doubled among middle schoolers and high schoolers. This concerns him because the consumers of the product are younger, and the brains of these individuals will continue to develop until the age of 25.
The Food and Drug Administration has not approved vaping products. Therefore, the youth of Kentucky are filling their lungs with unchecked substances, often containing various levels of nicotine.
"We're addicting a whole new generation of people to nicotine," Chandler said.
The coalition for a Smoke Free Tomorrow is determined not to let that happen. When the tax was introduced to tobacco products, vape substances were excluded. The coalition is asking state officials to change that and align a set tax equal to that of other tobacco products.
Those who support the tax point to studies that show that young people are particularly price sensitive. The coalition believes that if vape products are taxed like tobacco products, the state would see a vaping decrease similar to that shown in tobacco.
The coalition has also worked closely with its partner, Kentucky Youth Advocates, to explore why the rise in vaping exists. They sent KYA to create focus groups in counties across Kentucky.
"One of the most interesting things they came back with was that kids, parents, and teachers all basically said they just didn't know these products were bad for you," Chandler said.
As a result, the coalition has created a series of public service announcement videos which feature youth who speak about the issue of vaping. They all include the tagline, "I just didn't know." The group hopes to feature them in theaters, television, radio, and even in schools.
Chandler wanted to thank all those who have helped the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky in their goals, including the schools in the Tri-County area who have adopted the tobacco free campus policy.
