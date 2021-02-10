Founder of Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council addresses concerns during city council meeting

Appreciating different cultures is the purpose of the Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council, and founder Chase Carson was on hand before the London City Council last week to address his concerns.
Carson, 22 and a junior at Eastern Kentucky University, gave some examples of how educating the youth on diversity could make a difference in all people - regardless of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.
In a handout to council members, Carson defined the mission of the organization as "to educate, promote and help implement diversity and inclusion in every day lives. The goal is to create a 'beloved community' where everyone can respect each other's differences and help educate the uneducated, help the less fortunate and bring the community together as a whole."
Carson also pointed out that in 2018, there were 33.1 times as many white (non-Hispanic) residents in London than any other race or ethnic group, averaging that 92.5% of London's population is white while the remaining section is multi-racial or a minority. He added that his presence at the council meeting on Feb. 1 showed that division, being the sole bi-racial person in attendance.
Carson said he had experienced prejudice and racism first-hand. He recounted a situation in high school in which a white person told him his father was in the Ku Klux Klan and would burn Carson's hanged body.
"I'm bi-racial - my mother is as white as any of you here," he said. "But I've always been identified with the African Americans. And I have experienced racism."
Carson said the support of the city council in ensuring that all people are treated fairly is imperative to the future of the community.
"If people see everyone coming together, they will want to move here and live here," he said. "This will cause the city to be an attractable place to live and start businesses."
Although initiating the Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council on his own, Carson hopes to establish members who will work toward equal treatment of all people. Those individuals would serve as chairs of specific groups, with those including:
• Social Justice (employment, education) by educating on social justice and racial equality.
• Criminal Justice - educating law enforcement.
• Youth Programming - educating and working with the youth to educate and prepare them to work in a diverse group.
• Dialogue - educating others on how to speak and what dialogue is accepted and not accepted.
• Education - working with schools to implement learning on diversity.
Carson said he was a college sophomore before he ever had a class on diversity, but that it inspired him to pass along his knowledge and experience to assist in understanding and appreciating all people.
Mayor Troy Rudder asked Carson what could the city do to help him, with Carson offering a simple answer: "Just your support."
"We all know the future lies in the hands of the youth. We need to educate them on diversity so they can live and work with others," he said.
Carson backed up his statements with facts, stating that the Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council would attract more people because they would feel safe.
"The council will act not only as a task force, but as an expectation," he stated in his handout. "With more people coming into the city, that will lead to the creation of more businesses, jobs, housing and more."
