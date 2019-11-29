A Lily man, his two sons and his daughter-in-law all entered guilty pleas in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday for trafficking in marijuana and engaging in organized crime.
The four were indicted in February 2019 on the charges for engaging in the acts from May 21, 2018 to February 8, 2019.
Keegan Smith, 21, of Lily was indicted for trafficking in marijuana of 5 pounds or more, engaging in organized crime and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Keegan Smith was recommended to serve five years for the trafficking in marijuana charge, while dismissing the other counts for his plea.
Raymond Jeffery Smith, 54, of Lily was indicted for trafficking in marijuana of 5 pounds or more - second offense and engaging in organized crime. For his plea it was recommended to amend the trafficking in marijuana charge to more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, while dismissing the other count. His recommended sentence was to serve one year.
Harley C. Smith, 27, of Lily was indicted for trafficking in marijuana of 5 pounds or more, engaging in organized crime and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. For his plea, it was recommended to amend the trafficking in marijuana charge to more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana, while dismissing the other counts. His recommended sentence was five years probation.
Tamira R. Baker, aka Tamira Smith, 19, of Lily was indicted for trafficking in marijuana of 5 pounds or more and engaging in organized crime. For her plea, it was recommended to amend the trafficking in marijuana charge to more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. For her plea the Commonwealth offered two-year pretrial diversion and dismissal of the other counts.
Formal sentencing was set for 11 a.m. Feb. 24 for all.
