Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Joey Robinson, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and his K-9 "Edge" arrested four individuals on Sally's Branch Road, approximately three miles east of London, following a traffic stop conducted on a white Chevrolet Tahoe for an equipment violation at 10 p.m. Saturday.
During the traffic stop, deputies noted the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Deputies summoned Mehler and his K-9 to the scene to conduct a walk around the suspect vehicle. The Sheriff's office K-9 alerted on the vehicle and deputies located marijuana and a large sum of US currency in possession of the four occupants.
All four individuals were arrested and during the search of the suspects at the detention center, the four individuals were found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine-2 ounces. The four arrested individuals were identified as:
• the driver --Jason Frazier, age 37, of Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana;
• Antonio S. Harlin, age 34, of Reynolds Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana;
• Patience V. Robinson, age 19, of Fire Station Lane, East Bernstadt, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and
• India C. Hawk, age 30, of Second Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana.
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that: “The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will continue to concentrate on removing illegal drugs from Laurel County.”
