Four people were indicted last week in London's U.S. District Court for a 2018 kidnapping incident.
The indictment names Douglas M. Edmonson, also known as "Garp," 36, of Corbin; Dallas Anna Chain Perkins, 25, of Jellico, Tennessee; Bryanna Soper, 25, of Corbin, also known as "Bree," and Erik Peace, 32, of Corbin, as being involved in a kidnapping incident in Whitley County, Kentucky in August of last year.
The indictment claims that the four individuals "aided and abetted by others, did willfully and unlawfully kidnap, abduct, seize and confine another person" between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, 2018 "for the purpose of assault and did willfully transport Victim 1 interstate across a state boundary."
The press release from the U. S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky states that the indictment comes from a year long investigation by the ATF, the Kentucky State Police and the Williamsburg Police Department.
The kidnapping came about after the defendants used a Facebook account to lure the victim to a prearranged meeting place on August 10 last year, according to the press release. Then the victim was taken across the Kentucky border and held against her will until the following day.
If found guilty of the charges, the four individuals could face up to life in prison. Soper had an arraignment hearing last Tuesday, with the others scheduled for appearances in federal court this month.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Stuart Lowrey, Special Agent in Charge ATF; Kentucky States Police Commissioner Richard Sanders; and Chief Wayne Bird, Williamsburg Police Department, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF London Office, the Kentucky State Police, and Williamsburg Police Department. The United States is represented by Assistant United States Attorney Jenna E. Reed.
An indictment by a grand jury is an accusation only, and individuals charged in an indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.