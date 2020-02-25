Charges of rape and sexual abuse were four of the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday, with three of those involving minor age victims.
Danny Ray Collinger, 33, of 255 Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin, was named in a nine-count indictment charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, incest, and three counts first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and second-degree wanton endangerment for incidents that involving three minor age persons.
According to the indictment, the rape of a child under the age of 13 took place on Oct. 1, 2018, as did the sodomy and incest incidents involving a different child under the age of 13. Other charges state that Collinger also subjected both of those children to first-degree sexual abuse on March 7, 2019.
Additional charges against Collinger included unlawful transactions against three minor age persons on March 7, 2019 in which he is accused of providing alcoholic beverages for the trio and placing them in danger of physical injury, initiating the charges of second-degree wanton endangerment.
Another man is charged with two counts of first-degree rape against a child under 15 years old between January and July 2018.
Anthony Gray, 45, of 706 Fisherman Cove Road in London, was named in the three-count indictment charging him with the two rape charges as well as second-degree persistent felony offender. Gray was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in October 2010 and received a 10-year sentence.
In other indictments:
• Bill Dewayne Fox, 48, of 94 Jackson Trailer Park in Corbin, was indicted in a three-count indictment in which he is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and incest on Nov. 4, 2019. All three counts involve a child under 5.
• Carl Edward Meade, 74, of 876 Payne Trail in London, was named in an eight-count indictment on charges of first-degree sexual abuse. The indictment lists the first incident occurring in August 2016 in which the victim was subjected to "sexual contact through forcible compulsion."
Other occurrences of sexual abuse took place between September through December 2016, January through March 2017, April through June 2017, July through September 2017, October through December 2017, and January through March 2018. The final offense, according to the indictment, took place in May 2018.
All persons listed are scheduled for an appearance in Laurel Circuit Court in March to answer to the charges.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.