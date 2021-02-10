Four Laurel County schools were recognized by the Prichard Committee for their achievements, with one of those schools being presented with a certificate during Monday's bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained that four schools had been recognized as "Bright Spots in Education." Tonya Ford, principal of Keavy Elementary, was on hand to accept the certificate. Other schools making the grade were Sublimity, Hazel Green and Cold Hill elementary along with South Laurel High School. Bennett said that due to social distancing requirements, the other schools would be recognized at future board meetings.
Bennett added that Colony Elementary had purchased 1,578 new library books and educational material through a grant from Steele-Reese Foundation and had held a workshop for students to celebrate the new purchases.
He added that South Laurel Middle School academic team had won the District 62 and Region 16 Governor's Cup competition and will now move to state competition. Cross town school, North Laurel High School academic team also won the District 47 Governor's Cup competition and will now compete at regional competition. The NLHS team earned the College Board AP Adversity Award.
Utility companies dominated the regular business items on Monday's agenda, with agreements with Windstream and Wood Creek Water being approved by board members.
Providing technology to even more students who currently do not have adequate Internet service is another goal of Laurel County educators through an agreement with Windstream. That would provide a point-to-point Internet system to the Laurel County Day Treatment facility.
"This is a good opportunity for us to upgrade our technology," Bennett told board members. "Due to overgrown trees that has impaired the signal that goes to Day Treatment. Through Windstream Kinetic Business we have the opportunity to have three fibers in their line and route those to the end to Day Treatment and upgrade to 1 gigabyte. We can do that at an extremely reasonable cost."
Bennett added that a 60-month agreement and e-rate discount with Windstream would lower the cost of Internet service from $8,000 per year to $1,600. He added that this action would "take a huge chunk out of the construction costs" and that if the school system did the work themselves, the cost would exceed $250,000. Currently the Internet service at Day Treatment is only 100 megabytes. The agreement would also alleviate the school system from repairs in the line. Business Manager Adam Hooker added that currently the higher speed Internet service stops at Bush Elementary and the Day Treatment would remain on the school system's fiber optic system like the other schools.
In other actions, board members approved creating two elementary Title I teaching positions at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary and to re-create one Title I instructional assistant position at Bush Elementary.
An agreement with Wood Creek Water District will place a pump station at North Laurel Middle School - an addition that is expected to alleviate some water issues in the area. Bennett explained that residents and businesses in the Johnson community often had low water pressure and the new pump station would improve that situation. Bennett said the construction would not disrupt the regular school operations, nor would the installation of the pump. He added that the new lines would also feed the sprinkler system at Johnson Elementary.
