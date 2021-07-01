Fourth of July celebrations set throughout area

BARBOURVILLE
July 3 - The City of Barbourville will host its Market on the Square from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., followed by Knox Street Thunder at 4-9 p.m. and a hotdog eating contest at 7 p.m.
July 4 - The city’s firework display will begin at dusk/9:30 p.m. Live music from the Silhouette Band will begin at 7 p.m.
CORBIN
July 3 - The fireworks show for Corbin will be held Saturday, July 3 at the Corbin Arena. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m., but there will be plenty of live entertainment and vendors to enjoy all evening. The band Bourbon Branch will perform at 6:30 p.m., while County Wide will perform at 8 p.m.
GRAY
July 4 - West Knox Fire Department will host its annual fireworks show at the old Lynn Camp school beginning at dark Sunday.
HOLLY BAY MARINA
July 4 - Holly Bay Marina will host a fireworks show Sunday and will start right at dark. The fireworks will be set off at the no wake buoys.
LONDON
July 2 - The City of London will be hosting its Party in the Park on Friday. Live music will from Yesterday's Wine and Superfecta will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Center located next to London Elementary at 500 N. Main St. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand.
July 3 - Red White and Boom at College Park located on Hwy 192 next to Laurel County Public Library. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks begin at dusk.
July 3 - The London Community Band will present its 20th annual Patriotic Concert on Saturday, July 3, at London First Baptist Church, 804 West Fifth Street. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The music wraps up in about an hour, leaving plenty of time to attend fireworks displays. There is no admission charge.
July 4 - First Baptist Church in London at 804 W. 5th St. is hosting Freedom Fest beginning at 5 p.m. Live music, food vendors, games, inflatables and a fireworks show will entertain throughout the evening.
WILLIAMSBURG
July 2 - The City of Williamsburg will host one of its block parties, part of its Peace, Love, and Summer Fun program. The band City Heat will be performing in downtown’s Bill Woods Park from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
July 3 - Let Freedom Ring, an outdoor program celebrating Independence Day and the founding of our country, will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. in Patriot Park in front of the Hutton School of Business on the campus of University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg. The program will include group participation, a men’s quartet, and the ringing of the Liberty Bell replica (13 times, once each for each of the original colonies/states). In case of rain, the event will be held in the building of the Hutton School of Business.
July 3 - The City of Williamsburg’s 4th of July Celebration Fireworks at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground scheduled to start around “Dark-Thirty” on Saturday. The celebration begins with a picnic in the park at 7 p.m., hot dog eating contest at 7:30, and duck race at 8. Lifeguard Olympics and other activities will be provided by the staff. There is no entry charge into the park after 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.