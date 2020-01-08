Fourth person facing charges stemming from shooting death settles case in district court

A man arrested following a deadly shooting incident last month has settled his case in court.
Dwain Bailey, 50, of East KY 3094 in East Bernstadt, appeared in Laurel District Court on Monday on charges of public intoxication of controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Bailey was one of four persons arrested on Dec. 22 stemming from a shooting incident in which 28-year-old Michael Bailey was shot in the chest. He was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Douglas Earl Bailey reportedly fired the shot and is now charged with murder in that case.
Dwain Bailey and two others were at the scene off KY 30 in northern Laurel County at the time of the shooting incident. When Laurel Sheriff's officials arrived at the scene, they discovered that Douglas Earl Bailey, Crystal Nicole Johnson and James Brian Hart all had prior felony convictions. All were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dwain Bailey admitted taking methamphetamine prior to the incident and reportedly interfered with the investigation by Sheriff's officials at the scene of the shooting, resulting in the charges filed against him.
During Monday's hearing, Dwain Bailey was ordered to serve 90 days in jail on the public intoxication charge. That sentence was discharged, however, for 24 months with the stipulation that Bailey have no further violations. He received the same sentence on the disorderly conduct charge, giving him no jail time but having to pay $100 fine and $184 for court costs.
