Freddie Roy VaughnDecember 12, 1944 - February 11, 2020

Freddie Roy Vaughn, age 75, of London, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda Anderson Vaughn; seven children, Karen Powell and husband Hub, Roy Vaughn Jr., Clinton Ray Vaughn & wife Tammy, William Douglas Vaughn & wife Shannon, Johnny Travis Vaughn, all of London, Amanda Reed Vaughn of Florence, Kentucky, and Jeremy Wade Vaughn-Greer & husband Justin Vaughn-Greer of Lexington, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren, Shena Parsley, Duane Castle, Kevin Vaughn, Timothy Vaughn, Danielle Vaughn, Jeremiah Vaughn, Abigail Vaughn, Joshua Vaughn, Misty Vaughn, Carla Dupree, Gracie Vaughn, Reygan Reed, Kelsey Queener, Taylor Reed, Skylar Vaughn; 18 great grandchildren, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Francis Rosezella Smith Vaughn; and five siblings, Patty Goforth, Janeth Hurley, Rodney Vaughn, Marvin Vaughn, Lynn Vaughn.
Freddie Roy Vaughn was a retired welder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bryan Parsley and Darren Cunagin officiating.
Burial will follow at Rough Creek Cemetery in London.
The family received friends on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home.
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
