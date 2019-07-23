Free child seat safety check event set

Although child safety seats are required for children, not having those devices properly installed can be just as life threatening as not using one at all.
For that reason, the London City Police and London City Fire Department are teaming together to demonstrate how to install child safety seats in vehicles.
The Free Child Safety Seat Check Event is set for Wednesday, July 24 at the city fire department on Dixie Street in two sessions. The first will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an evening session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parents, grandparents, caregivers and anyone who might transport a child under age 8 is encouraged to participate in this event which is free to the public.
Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That's why it's so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car. Follow these important steps to choose the right seat, install it correctly, and keep your child safe.
The information session will also include learning how to choose the correct safety seat for your child as well as when to change a rear-facing infant seat to forward facing.
Brandon Wagers with the fire department said there are many discrepancies about how to install car seats in vehicles.
"Some manufacturers don't recommend using the anchor and the seat belt," he said. "I didn't know that until I read the instructions. Each manufacturer has its own recommendations and that's what you need to go by."
There are many child safety seats available and the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has the following recommendations for various styles of child safety seats:
Infant Car Seat (Rear-Facing only): Designed for newborns and small babies, the infant-only car seat is a small, portable seat that can only be used rear-facing. Babies usually outgrow their infant car seats by 8 or 9 months. When that happens, we recommend that parents purchase a convertible or all-in-one car seat and use it rear-facing.
Convertible Seat: As a child grows, this seat can change from a rear-facing seat to a forward-facing seat with a harness and tether. Because it can be used with children of various sizes, it allows for children to stay in the rear-facing position longer.
All-in-One Seat: This seat can change from a rear-facing seat to a forward-facing seat (with a harness and tether) and to a booster seat as a child grows. Because it can be used with children of various sizes, it allows for children to stay in the rear-facing position longer.
Installing those child safety seats, however, is just as important as which seat to use and city officials encourage the public to participate in the sessions to learn how to better protect children from the effects of traffic accidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.