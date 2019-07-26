Free meals, new staff added for upcoming school year

Laurel County students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year, as approved by the school board members on Monday night. That issue had been discussed in a prior meeting but was officially approved by board members. This program will benefit many families in the school district, especially those who have multiple children but receive no discount on meals due to income guidelines. The program was debated by board members and school officials regarding participation that could affect other funding to existing school programs. However, during Monday's meeting, the measure was passed unanimously.
The board also voted to create more positions in the school employee roster. Those approved included one Instructional Assistant at Camp Ground Elementary and one at Hazel Green and Cold Hill. Bush Elementary will have two additional Special Needs Assistant positions, and a preschool assistant, while South Laurel Middle and High Schools will both have two additional Special Needs Instructional Assistant positions with SLMS also adding a cook/baker position for a seven-hour shift. Hunter Hills will add a cook/baker position for a four-hour day, while the district as a whole will add a Speech Language Pathologist and District Preschool Teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett told board members of an interagency agreement with the Department of Justice and Kentucky Department of Education that will provide $80,000 to operate the Day Treatment center. That facility serves high-risk students who may have behavioral and/or emotional issues that interfere with their involvement in the regular school setting.
The first reading of the Access to Electronic Media and Industrial Technologies was approved for the upcoming school year, with Bennett explaining it would monitor political issues from being sent to student and staff email addresses.
Board members also approved the agreement with Family Health Care Health Services. Bennett explained services would be provided to students through Barbourville Family Care for one year and at no cost to the district.
Board members also bid their farewells to Kim Gregory, who was retiring on Tuesday, July 23. Gregory has held various positions in the school system, but has most recently served as secretary to the superintendent for the last 13 years.
Bennett, who has been at the helm of the Laurel County School system for the past seven years, said Gregory's organization skills were outstanding and her work was greatly appreciated.
Board member Ed Jones presented Gregory with an umbrella, which he described as a "parasol" and explained that a parasol was initially used as a shield.
He said Gregory had been the shield for board meetings and board members as well as the staff of the school system. Gregory had previously said she did not want "anything" for her retirement. The parasol was used in ancient Egypt, as long as 3,500 years ago.
"The parasol, or umbrella as we call them, was used to protect objects, they were used to protect royalty, they were used to protect even some of the military as they were marching or riding on horses and camels and had soldiers walking along beside them. Parasol, meaning 'to shelter from the sun.' I think today we think of it as sheltering from the elements," Jones said. "The reason I brought this is because we have a young lady in our midst who has provided guidance, shelter, leadership. She didn't want anything from anybody and I thought, 'No. I've worked with her for 23 years'."
Jones said Gregory had been secretary to the superintendent for 13 years and during that time she has provided guidance and shelter, has fielded questions from irate parents, visitors who had no business being here. Now she's about to make that transition and take those attributes and apply them to her granddaughter.
Jones then presented Gregory with the parasol as a token of its true meaning - to protect her daughter and granddaughter.
"And I hope you will think of us," Jones said.
