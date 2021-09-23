They sang and praised God.
They prayed and praised God.
They took up an offering and praised God.
They heard a sermon and praised God.
They just praised God.
That was the spirit among the congregation of Freedom Christian Fellowship during a special service on Sunday.
They were celebrating the first official service of the re-opening of the church after it sustained extensive damage during the heavy rains and flooding in February.
Church member Trevor North said the damages exceeded $440,000.
"Pastor Jerry (Lewis) and his wife Kim live right behind the church and Kim saw the water seeping through the doors into the building. There were 3 to 4 inches of water in the sanctuary - you could see the carpet bubbling up under the water," North said. "We have a church family Facebook page and Kim put it on there about the flooding. About 70 people came to help, with their trucks and SUV's and equipment."
North said the church had just installed a $50,000 sound system when the flooding occurred and those who showed up to help immediately began moving that equipment onto the stage to protect it.
"We just moved our services over to the Fellowship Hall," he said. "We had to take out the drywall about 4 feet up the wall and put in new carpet."
North explained that the church was built in the late 1990s and had never been remodeled, so the renovation process was launched as part of the repair mission. Pastor Jerry Lewis said the bathrooms and other sections of the church had undergone some updates and invited Sunday's congregation to tour the building and celebrate the official re-opening of the church. That re-opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
North added that when the call came to move equipment back into the church building, the congregation worked quickly to accomplish that goal.
"People just came and set things up in a short time," he said. "They were so excited to come back here."
Sunday's service also honored two church members who passed away during the time of the renovations - inside the sanctuary were two chairs with pictures and a rose in each - lovingly placed there in memory of church members, Tom Hibbard and Tammy Barnes. Barnes was a victim of COVID and had attended the church for several years. Hibbard served as the "greeter," opening the doors as the people arrived for each service.
"Tom would always greet people. He was killed in a car accident several months ago," North said. "But everyone was used to seeing him opening the doors. We're going to put a plaque on the wall by the doors, so he will still be greeting everyone."
Hibbard was also the coordinator of the yearly Carrying the Cross that church members do each Good Friday. Gathering at the Kroger plaza on North Main Street, church members volunteer in groups of three to carry a cross along Main Street to remind motorists of the true meaning of the Easter season.
North said another church member was also honored by the congregation.
"The Fellowship Hall is dedicated to former church member and minister, Teddy Arthur," North said. "He was a board member and his family still goes here, and we dedicated the gym in his memory."
