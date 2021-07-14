While 7-year-old Allison Brummett was a little nervous as Tuesday's Laurel County Agricultural Fair neared, the first time rabbit exhibitor walked away with first place showmanship in her novice division and her rabbit Shadow got second place.
Brummett was one of a handful of rabbit and poultry exhibitors showcasing the animals they have raised and cared for at the first day of the county's agricultural fair. The fair will move on to larger animals, sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, later in the week.
Brummett likes sticking with Shadow though.
"It's an animal that you can spend time with and you aren't afraid that you would get bit or something like that," she said of why she likes her rabbit. She likes that she can keep him inside where it's safe, too.
Brummett has had Shadow for a couple of months and she got him when he was just a month and two weeks old. She said she takes care of Shadow herself, but her parents sometimes lend a hand.
"They help me because it's hard at times and it's hard to clean out their cage but since I've had him, I've gotten better to where I can do it myself," she said. She feeds him in the morning, in the middle of the day and before she goes to bed.
"He's doing really well," she said. "His favorite treat that he loves would probably be blueberries because when I train with him and when I have to move the blueberries down, he will follow the blueberries and then I have to pick him back up and pet him."
Emma McDonald, 17, was showing five of her rabbits and a chicken on Tuesday morning. McDonald has been showing animals since she was 9 when she first joined 4-H. For the poultry and rabbit show, you have to be in 4-H to participate in the agriculture fair.
Like Brummett, she started with a rabbit. Now McDonald has expanded to also showing chickens, sheep, goats and cattle. She says her competitive nature has kept her involved in 4-H and showing animals. On Tuesday she won first place in senior showmanship, grand champion rabbit and reserve champion rabbit.
McDonald has 35 rabbits at home in addition to her other animals.
"It's like a full time job and a half," she said. "You don't really think about it. It's kind of second nature for me to just go out and take care of animals every day. I probably spend about three hours each day just feeding."
She also has to wash, groom and practice handling them. "Especially with larger animals you have to do a lot of halter breaking," she explained.
McDonald didn't grow up on a farm, in fact she said her dad grew up in a city and her mom had a couple of horses. She said her mom's love of horses must've developed into her own enjoyment in agriculture.
"They were very hesitant with it at first," she said of what her parents thought of her venture into raising and caring for all her various animals. "I started small with rabbits because I couldn't have a horse at the time and my mom felt bad so we got rabbits. And then that obviously took off a lot bigger than they thought it would.
"I think they're happy with it now. I think they enjoy coming out to shows," she said.
McDonald will be a senior in high school in the fall and will have one last year to show her animals in 4-H. McDonald shows her animals throughout the state at other county fairs, district shows and through the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
Other competitors at the rabbit and poultry show were Caroline Greene and Kennedy Reed. All the girls are members of the Rabbit and Poultry Club in Laurel County.
The Laurel County Agriculture Fair continues the rest of the week with Wednesday including the skill-a-thon and animal judging clinics.
Thursday is the district lamb and goat shows with the lamb show beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the goat show immediately following.
Friday will be the market hog and beef shows. The hog show begins at 9 a.m. with the feeder calf show at 4 p.m. immediately followed by breeding heifer show and then market steer and heifer show.
