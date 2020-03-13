Frontier performing at Public Library tonight

When brothers Ethan and Andrew Worley teamed up to play music and sing with their cousin, Caleb Caudill, nearly 10 years ago, they never dreamed they would become a performing band.
But when their parents signed them up for a talent contest at the Laurel County Homecoming that year, their musical talents came to light and has continued to entertain crowds from Ohio to Tennessee.
Frontier, composed of the three Laurel County sons and Simpsonville, Kentucky, native, Jon Watts, will showcase their talents for their hometown fans once again at the Laurel County Library at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday).
While the musical genre reflects back to the classic rock of the 1960s and 1970s, Frontier also performs songs from the 1990s and millennium as well as original songs penned by the Worley brothers. From the theme song of "Secret Agent Man" of the late 1960s to John Legend, the Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more contemporary artists, Frontier brings a fresh new perspective to their music that leaves the crowd with a deeper appreciation of the music that defined the era of the Baby Boomers and beyond.
The Worleys and Caudill began performing publicly while still in high school with their blend of guitars that was offset by drummer Dave Grigsby. When Grigsby stepped aside, Andrew Worley met Jon Watts - a fellow student at the University of Kentucky - and the foursome launched a new venture in their musical performances.
Frontier has two CDs for purchase, all original songs penned by the Worley brothers, as well as keychains and T-shirts, available in the lobby of the library during their Friday performance.
For more information on Frontier, visit their Facebook page, Frontier the Band.
