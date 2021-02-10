FRYSC staff provide needed services to Laurel students, families

Kim Robinson rises every morning and makes her way across the county, traveling from her home in northeastern Laurel County to her job at Cold Hill Elementary and Keavy Elementary in the western and southern areas.
Her counterpart, Cindy Durham, makes a shorter journey but regardless of their morning and evening drive, these two are among 12 school employees who have worked every day since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing and/or restricted attendance of public schools in March.
The staff in the county's Family Resource Centers and Youth Service Centers provide needed services to Laurel County's students and families, conducting home visits, providing food and assisting with numerous other services to help.
"I love my job," Durham said. "We've been here working every day, even through the summer, to help families and do whatever we can for the students."
Durham, who worked as a substitute teacher before taking the YSC Director position at North Laurel High School, said she always liked helping people. But her work in the YSC has fulfilled both a personal and professional goal that keeps her motivated and inspired - even in the most desolate times.
The work from the staff of the state's Family Resource and Youth Service Centers is being recognized this week, in the first-ever FRYSC Week, with Wednesday, Feb. 10 designated as FRYSC Day. The Kentucky General Assembly recognized the efforts of these dedicated employees and set aside the week to highlight the many duties they perform.
Family Resource Centers provide services for elementary students, while Youth Service Centers assist students in the middle and high school levels. Among the many services available, both supply student services, onsite clothing closet, school supplies, Backpack Program, counseling referrals, summer day camps, Relatives Raising Relatives Support Groups, in-school programming, community collaborations, future education/career exploration, and school advisory council. Family Resource Centers also offer elementary students services such as Kindergarten Readiness, after school child care program, Elgin Dental services, family assistance, GED information, and confidentiality/volunteer training.
YSC's offer Young Smiles Dental referrals, sponsor the All Pro Mom/Dad breakfast, transition readiness, 4-H Camp scholarship information, college scholarship information and other services needed to assist students.
"We do most of the non-academic services," Durham said. "We're here to help in any way we can. We've worked every day since the pandemic started, doing home visits, getting food to families, whatever they need. We've been blessed here (at North Laurel) because when we didn't have the money to provide some services, someone donated it or took over sponsorship of families."
The FRYSC staff also makes referrals of students and families needing services, especially during the holiday season. Durham said the staff distributed 300 Thanksgiving Food Baskets this past holiday - an effort coordinated and distributed through St. William Catholic Church and volunteers from the community. Christmas was much similar, with private donations coming in to fill the increased need stemming from job losses and a stretched economy in 2020.
Throughout Kentucky, the FRYSC also responded to the COVID-19 dilemma. From March to June 2020, these centers are credited with supplying food assistance to 98% of the families involved in their programs; assisting with assembling and distributing 85% of the NTI Packets and giving educational support, giving supplies for basic needs and essential products, assisting families with unemployment information of job listings, conducting family welfare checks, distributing COVID-19 prevention information to 56% of their students. Of the over 49,000 home visits from March to June 2020, the majority involved delivering food and household supplies and NTI packets.
FRYSC programs were launched in 1991 with just over 100 centers across the state. Thirty years later, their number has grown to 857 centers that serve 1,200 schools.
In a tribute to their efforts, legislators released the following statement:
"Family Resource Youth Service Centers has been significantly impacting the lives of students and families in Kentucky for over 30 years. Following a declaration by the Kentucky Supreme Court that Kentucky's education system was inefficient and inequitable, the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) was formed in 1990.
In response to growing concerns and desire to remove barriers to educational success, the Kentucky General Assembly created the Family Resource Youth Services Centers as in integral part of the reform system. The need for education and human service systems to engage in the joint provision of services and support to children, youth and families had rapidly increased. The growing number and complexity of problems faced by our society (i.e., poverty, family restructuring, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and domestic and youth violence) have caused increasing levels of stress on families and children - stress that children bring to the classroom, which creates barriers to learning.
These problems have also created a greater demand on public service agencies and demonstrate a need for community and schools to work together to restore family and child well-being. These centers are designed to address the needs of children by developing partnerships with school, family and community to help all public school students reach proficiency."
Area Family Resource directors include:
• Bush and Sublimity - Stacey Bormann
• Cold Hill and Keavy - Kim Robinson
• Colony and Hazel Green - Mary Kate Hurley
• Campground and Johnson - Stacy Young
• East Bernstadt Elementary - Reghan Tank
• Hunter Hills - Whitney Howard
• London - Hillary Morris
• Wyan-Pine Grove - Koula Oakley
Youth Service Center directors are:
• East Bernstadt Middle - Reghan Tank
• North Laurel Middle - Dorissa Dotson
• South Laurel Middle - Callie McWhorter
• North Laurel High - Cindy Durham
• South Laurel High - Mckenna Maxey
