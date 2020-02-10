The first lasting accumulation of snow for 2020 also brought the first school cancellation of the year for Laurel County students on Friday.
Rain dominated the weather scene most of last week, but a cold front resulted in decreasing temperatures that brought snow into the area on Thursday evening and continued into Friday.
The colder temperatures didn't deter many of Laurel County's youth from enjoying the day off school and going outside the play in the snow.
