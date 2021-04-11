Warm weather in this week brought many families out to area playgrounds in the London community - a welcome attraction, since playgrounds were closed all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday and Friday, temperatures nearly reaching 80 degrees offered prime time to enjoy the outdoors, especially as Laurel County students were on Spring Break this week.
Pictured here are several youngsters enjoying themselves at the London Rotary Park on Dixie Street on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.