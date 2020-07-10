featured
- Executive order to require Kentuckians to wear masks in public beginning Friday at 5 p.m.
- Knox, Laurel in top 10 hotspots for COVID-19 in Ky.
- Laurel County sees damage from Monday evening storm
- 5 Christian Health Center residents die following COVID-19 outbreak
- UPDATE: Lexington man charged with murder of man found dead in Levi Jackson park
- Laurel County reaches 177 COVID-19 cases, Whitley and Knox cases rise
- Laurel County BOE approves alternate plan for 2020-2021 school year
- Merchants of Vendors Mall to take civil action
- COVID-19 cases in Laurel increasing
- NL and SL release KHSAA Triple Threat Award winners
