At 12 1/2 years old, Harlan native Jason Cooper is short in stature but big in strength.
Cooper and his family came to London last week as part of Forcht Broadcasting's fundraiser for Make A Wish Foundation to tell his story of survival and strength.
Cooper was just 4 years old when he was diagnosed with Medula Blasoma brain cancer. The malfunction was noted during a routine eye exam when he was preparing for preschool, and confirmed by a neurologist. His parents, Jeremy and Casandra Cooper, said that Jason underwent surgery, then had treatments in Lexington.
He is now in remission.
His strength and recovery resulted in Jason - who loves superheroes - having his middle name changed to reflect his favorite superhero, Superman.
"After his surgery, we changed his middle name to Clark Kent," Jeremy added.
For Jason, Superman depicts the ultimate superhero.
"I like Superman because he's got lots of powers and is really strong," he explained.
It was while Jason was receiving treatments in Lexington that a nurse introduced the family to the Make A Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to chronically and terminally ill children. Jason, who loves to play golf, has wished for his own golf cart.
Faith Hacker with Make A Wish Foundation said that the average wish costs $10,000 - the goal that Forcht Broadcasting had set for its goal for a one-day event commemorating the World Chicken Festival, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We wanted to do something so we partnered with the London-Laurel Tourism, Old Town Grill and the Chicken Festival committee to do a fundraiser for Make A Wish Foundation," said Travis Shortt, general manager of Forcht Broadcasting in London. "We got cut-out chickens like the Chicken Invasion and sold them to businesses to decorate and be judged. Since this is the 31st anniversary of the Chicken Festival, we sold the chickens for $31."
Forcht Broadcasting also teamed with Old Town Grill for a karaoke contest the week prior, with the Make A Wish Foundation fundraiser taking place on what would have been opening day of this year's festival. Shortt said the karaoke contest raised $465, while a Hot Wing Eating Contest, co-sponsored by OTG and Forcht Broadcasting, raised another $400.
Although the final amount raised has not been released, Shortt said the fundraiser effort was nearing its $10,000 goal, with nearly $7,000 raised during the live broadcasts at the radio station on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Make A Wish Foundation grants wishes to children facing challenges in their everyday lives, although Faith Hacker, Senior Development Officer with the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana region of Make A Wish, said that not all children are necessarily terminal.
"Many of these children go on to live productive lives," she explained. "But all children need a chance and they all need a childhood."
The fundraiser, however, is more than a one-day event, collecting donations year round to assist with the wishes of children across the United States. To donate or learn more about how you can help, visit the Make A Wish Foundation website, on Facebook at Make-A-Wish Ohio Kentucky Indiana, their regional Facebook site at http://www.facebook.com/groups/MAWCEKY or Instagram @makeawishohkyin.
