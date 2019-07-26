A proposed funeral home in downtown London was put on a back burner after an adjoining property owner voiced concerns before the London City Planning and Zoning board last week.
The property adjoining St. Williams' Catholic Church is currently zoned as residential, but new property owners approached the Planning and Zoning Commission to request a change to a commercial property. Thomas Gambrel spoke on behalf of the property owners who wish to establish a funeral home at the property directly across from Sue Bennett Hill on West Fifth Street. That property currently hosts a home with a garden walkways and statues.
Some members of St. Williams' attended the meeting and voiced their concerns about the business locating there, since the church is building a sanctuary on its property.
City Attorney Larry Bryson attends St. William and had some concerns.
"I attend St. William and those parking spaces have been re-striped. My concern is if the plans for this is for a funeral home, is there enough area without using those for church services?"
City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert said the allowable space is 100 square feet per vehicle and that the current space would only allow for 57 spaces.
Bryson asked church members present for the meeting about activities at the church that would prevent that area from being used for overflow parking from the funeral home. That question was answered with the description of church and community related activities that include worship services, Weight Watchers, AA meetings, lunches, the indoor yard sale and the Christmas basket program that brings in traffic.
Then the concern of traffic flow in that area arose, with Bryson stating that the area is just below a hill with a sharp curve.
Add in that Falls Street also enters the traffic flow just above the area where the proposed business is located and traffic flow could present a potentially dangerous situation. Bryson then said the property from the Catholic church to Community Christian Church along West Fifth Street is zoned as residential.
Board member Berry Cupp said he had some concerns about the rezoning the area as commercial, while board chair Bruce Yandell asked if the property had been surveyed to confirm the available space for parking. Gambrel said it had not been surveyed, which prompted Yandell to encourage Gambrel to have a survey conducted and bring the information back to the board at their next meeting.
Newly sworn in board member Sharon Benge recused herself from hearing the issue as she stated she was involved in the sale and development of that property.
Board members then heard from Judy Phelps, owner of Eastwood Subdivision. Phelps had requested the board to review the plat revocation outlined in London Development Ordinance No. 2018-03. Phelps said she did not wish to develop that area and that only two lots had been sold of that development. That property is located off East Third Street and had been previously owned by Luke Keith. Phelps explained that revoking the plat development would not affect the current landowners or access to their property.
"We literally bought acres of kudzu," she said.
Board members then voted to revoke the plat, with Yandell telling Phelps, "You are relieved of the subdivision restrictions."
Members of the London Planning and Zoning Commission include Yandell, Cupp, Benge, Kevin Brown and Donnie Philpot.
