Garden fleahopper is a common insect found on various vegetables, weeds, and ornamental plants. Because of their size, shape and their ability to jump when disturbed, fleahoppers are often mistaken for flea beetles.
Plant Damage
Garden fleahoppers are plant bugs that feed by piercing leaves with their sucking mouthparts to extract plant sap. However, instead of making small round holes in leaves like flea beetles, fleahoppers leave groups of small discolored spots called stippling. The initial damage can be mistaken for damage caused by mites and thrips. Lightly infested leaves develop stippling, while heavily infested leaves may turn completely pale, dry up, and fall from plants. Garden fleahopper damage is common, but levels that would cause economic losses are uncommon.
Host Plants
Weeds, such as copperleaf, clover, and morning glory, often become heavily infested with garden fleahoppers and constitute a serious source of infestation if allowed to grow near cultivated plants. Garden fleahoppers are found on beans, beet, cabbage, celery, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, lettuce, parsley, peas, peppers, potatoes, squash, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, as well many herbs and other annual plants.
Description
Fleahoppers generally resemble black aphids in appearance, but all stages jump readily when disturbed. These insects are frequently mistaken for flea beetles because of their jumping habit. Unlike flea beetles, which usually jump to a new plant when disturbed, fleahoppers usually jump a short distance of only two or three inches.
Management
Fleahoppers are sporadic and economic infestations are uncommon, but if infestations become severe, insecticides listed in home and/or commercial recommendations for controlling aphids should provide adequate control of fleahoppers. Because eggs are protected from sprays inside plant tissue, a second insecticide application may be necessary after egg hatch. Destruction of weedy hosts near cultivated areas will help to prevent this insect from reaching damaging numbers.
For more information contact the Laurel County Extension Office 606.864.4167.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.