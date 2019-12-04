The London-Laurel Tourism Center will have a new look soon - one that provides a more open view of the facility.
County tourism board members voted during their meeting on Nov. 19 to demolish the gazebo that now sits in the parking area. Co-Director Kim Collier said the gazebo - which contains some brochures and adds a "homey" feature to the tourism office setting - is "in bad shape" and desperately needs repair or removal.
Board members voted for the latter, with the structure set to come down in a few days.
Board appointments were also discussed, with chair Tom Handy explaining that the terms of members are originally set to be "staggered," meaning that not all board members' terms would expire in the same year. However, some of those appointments have expired over the years, with new members being appointed to a specific number of years. Now that those terms have expired, there are several spots open.
Handy said the hotel representative on the board had a term expiring in November. He and Caner Cornett, two of the founding fathers of the tourism commission, have terms expiring in December. Scott Smith's term is also expiring and represents the restaurant association on the board.
The London-Laurel County Tourism Commission receives funding from the transient tax, or a tax placed on the rentals of hotel and motel rooms in the county. The county tourism board also teams with the city tourism commission to co-sponsor special events.
