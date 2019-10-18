The GEAR UP programs have offered assistance to many middle school students. Members of the Laurel County School Board heard about the activities of both local schools on Monday night as the advantages of the program were highlighted with comments from students and accented by a PowerPoint presentation with pictures of their activities.
GEAR UP incorporates vocational as well as academic options available for students. Thus far, students from North Laurel Middle School have visited the planetarium to learn more about the solar system. Another educational trip involved a visit to Hazard's Challenger Learning Center where they learned about the space program. Students even sat in a simulated space station to get the feel of the operations involved in the outer space explorations.
Alana McPhetridge explained that the GEAR UP program is targeted toward helping students to become more college and career-oriented.
"It gives them extra help and extra resources to stay on track to graduate," she said. "The Academic Instructors (A.I.) work in the classroom and give tutoring or one-on-one help or focus on college visits to help them more aware of the opportunities around them."
When the students advance grades, the GEAR UP staff follows them until graduation - "every step of the way," McPhetridge added.
Seventh-grade students toured the Laurel campus of Somerset Community College to learn about careers in mechanics, welding and construction. Eighth-grade students toured the University of the Cumberlands campus and learned of the many programs available at that higher education facility.
GEAR UP students also participated in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) Camp where various careers in those fields are highlighted. The "Dream Big Week" allowed students to display their creativity as well as career goals by dressing up in their targeted vocations.
November will be another opportunity for students at South Laurel Middle, as seventh-grade students will visit Somerset Community College campus while the eighth-grade students will tour the University of the Cumberlands. Family Night will also round out the November activities for GEAR UP students. Lisa Dotson and Caprecia Sizemore head the southern school program as College and Career Navigators and outlined some of the activities of their program.
Dotson oversees the eighth-grade students while Sizemore works with seventh graders. Those students participated in the SWOR - the Secret Life of Robots, which was included as an assembly during the spring semester. That also included a drone as part of the robotics section of the program.
Those students will also be involved in the STEM Goes Red campaign in February as well as an excursion to the University of Kentucky's engineering program. STEM Camp involved group participation and team building activities, which students praised as extremely helpful.
SLMS also has a Leadership Club that meets monthly. Students told how the pre-ACT testing has already been beneficial by letting them get a taste of the testing procedures and types of questions they will answer on the actual test. Those students also performed the CERT test in reading recently.
GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs and provides services for seventh-grade students who are then followed through high school for assistance and guidance. The local program is administered through a grant from Berea College and offers college readiness programs.
