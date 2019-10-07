Gennev (Browning) PaceOctober 16, 1941 - October 3, 2019

Pace, Gennev (Browning) age 77, of London, Kentucky, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on October 3, 2019 at her home in London after a very courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 16, 1941 in East Bernstadt to the late Della and Robert Browning.
She was a faithful member of Church of God in Jesus Name, retired from Winn Dixie and a true friend to everyone, with always a kind, loving and positive word to say. Her laughter and love for all was truly inspirational.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, George Robert Browning and a sister, Beverly Browning Hodge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Howard Pace Sr; her children, Howard Pace Jr. (Noel) and Melissa Pace Wolfe (Timothy); grandchildren, Joshua Dorris (Anita), Jeffrey Pace (Sarah), David Pace (Margarita), Joshua Clark, Jenna Clark and James Howard Pace; great grandchildren, Tracy Anne Messenger, Aria Gennev Pace and Sofia Annabeth Dorris; sisters, Thelma Jones, Lois Ponder and Florence Mills (LeRoy); brothers, Johnny Browning (Carolyn), Glendon Browning (Rosalee), Jason Browning (Jeanie) and Terry Browning ( Alene); many nieces and nephews who were all so special to her; and her beloved dog, Moses.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, at 11 a.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Paul Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the River Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday, October 6, after 6 p.m.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during her illness. There are too many to list that have meant the world to her and us. We also send so much love and appreciation to our extended family that helped right alongside of us. We carry all of you in our hearts.
Serving as pallbearers are: Josh Adams, Jeffrey Pace, David Pace, Joshua Dorris, James Howard Pace, Alan Browning, Justin Browning, and Jeremy Browning.
