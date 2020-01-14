Students identified as gifted and talented at North and South Laurel Middle Schools recently took part in GT Day in Laurel County. Depending on their area of giftedness students took part in different activities designed to enrich their educational experience. Laurel County Schools had Somerset Community College partner with them to provide many of the activities for the students. Seventh grade students at both schools spent a day at Somerset Community College working with professors on activities specifically designed for them and their different areas of giftedness. Visual Art students spent the day working with a professional artist on techniques using different media. Students gifted in language arts traveled to the University of the Cumberlands to take part in a writing workshop with the head of the English Department there. Students in the performing arts traveled to Eastern Kentucky University to the Center for the Arts and watched "Artrageous", a live show incorporating all areas of visual and performing arts into one show. Lastly, sixth and eighth grade students gifted in STEM areas traveled to the Center for Innovation. Dr. Davis and his teachers introduced these prospective students to their facilities and programs and Mrs. Karen Reagor from the Kentucky NEED Project held workshops for the eighth grade students dealing with energy consumption. |
Photos submitted
