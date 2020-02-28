The Wilderness Road Girl Scout office in London hosted a Promise Day event at their location in Shiloh's Landing on Tuesday to emphasize the Girl Scout Promise and Girl Scout motto.
Participants made designs of their hands with the three fingers posed with the Girl Scout Promise, bookmarks and crepe flowers as part of their activity. On Saturday, Girl Scouts met for a World Thinking Day activity which emphasizes the Girl Scout creed of helping others and becoming leaders in their community.
The annual Girl Scout cookie sale is also underway. Cookies can be purchased from any Girl Scout member, online or by visiting the Girl Scout office in London.
