God's Pantry Food Bank delivered a semi truck load full of produce, that was distributed out to customers at Come-Unity Cooperative Care (CCC) on Friday morning. Potatoes, cream cheese, yellow and white squash, watermelons, bread, cucumbers and green peppers were among the items delivered. CCC employees and volunteers assisted with loading the produce in boxes and shopping carts and helping people load the items into their vehicles.
