FRANKFORT- State Rep. Robert Goforth is asking for feedback from his constituents before lawmakers return to Frankfort in January for the 2020 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
The 10-question survey includes questions on major issues facing Kentucky including taxes, pensions, transportation, education, and other important topics.
A link to the survey can be found at GoforthForKY.com where it can be answered online. Those who desire a paper copy to be mailed to them can email Robert.Goforth@lrc.ky.gov or call 502-564-8100, ext. 630.
“I need to know what people are thinking and what they feel are the most important issues confronting Kentucky,” Goforth said.
“This survey will help me better serve the people of my district as we prepare for next year’s upcoming regular session.”
The 89th House District consists of all of Jackson County and portions of Laurel and Madison counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.