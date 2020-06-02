Goforth pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing set for June 9

LONDON - Rep. Robert Goforth was arraigned Monday in Laurel County District Court where he pleaded not guilty on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
During the arraignment, Goforth’s attorney, Conrad Cessna, waived a formal arraignment and entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on Goforth’s behalf. Cessna requested Goforth be allowed to remain out of custody on his cash bond of $25,000. Judge Wendell Lewis "Skip" Hammons Jr. was presiding and accepted the request.
Judge Hammons scheduled Goforth’s preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. on June 9.
Goforth, the state representative for the 89th district which includes Jackson county as well as parts of Laurel and Madison counties, was arrested April 21 after a woman went to the 911 Dispatch Center in London asking to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.
Deputies learned there had been an altercation during which the woman had been strangled.
The female stated she had to flee the residence after the assault in which Goforth threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
Police arrested Goforth at the residence, and he was housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center until he bonded out with a $25,000 cash bond.
