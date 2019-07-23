GOFORTH: We can do better for our employees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Nine Republicans joined the minority Democrats in voting against Gov. Matt Bevin’s bill on Monday, which passed on a 52-46 vote, one more than was needed to send the measure to the Senate.
One of them was Rep. Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt, who challenged Bevin in the May GOP Primary. He said they can do better for the employees.
“For me, it comes down to not fulfilling our promises to these employees with their retirement benefits. I don’t understand why we are locking them out until they are either 60 or 65, depending on the number of years of service, when they’re not leaving the system on their own free will.
“This is involuntarily removing them from the system and now we’re forcing them to be locked out of their benefits for an additional 15 to 20 years.”
Goforth says he understands something must be done and is committed to doing that. “But I’m not going to it at the expense of the employee being locked out of their retirement benefits for an additional 15 to 20 years.”
Democrats introduced an alternative, which did not pass out of committee, and Goforth offered comments on that.
“I thought there were some good pieces in that bill, but I could not support shifting the costs on everybody else in the sum of $3 billion. That was a ridiculous thing to try and do, in itself. I think House Bill 1 [Gov. Bevin’s bill] was more fiscally responsible, but I will not do it at the expense of the employee.”
Goforth denied that his campaign against Bevin in the primary led to his decision.
“None of my votes up here have anything to do with the Governor or anyone else, except the people of Kentucky and my constituents, in doing what’s best for the people that I represent, and what’s best for the people of Kentucky.”
He adds, “I hope we come back to session in 2020 and look at this again, to find a real solution for these employees, so that we can protect them and their retirement benefits.”
