Every year the London Golden Corral provides a free meal to local veterans on Veterans Day. During this time they also strongly support the Disabled American Veterans organization. DAV Chapter#66 held a 65" Television raffle at the GC and the winning ticket was drawn the evening of November 11. We at the DAV are thankful to Golden Corral for the great support they provide local Veterans.
Pictured (Left to Right) are Golden Corral Manager Shoen Parsley, DAV Commander JD Roark and DAV Treasurer George Adams.
US ARMY Vietnam Veteran Larry Todd held the winning ticket and gratefully picked up the television. Larry is standing next to DAV Commander Roark along with some of the great Golden Corral staff.
