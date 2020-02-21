Good deed turns into vehicle theft

Being a Good Samaritan didn't work out too well for a London woman who tried to assist a pedestrian.
Now the pedestrian is in jail charged with second-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants - first offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
Ronda K. Wright, 50, of Parkers Lake, Kentucky, is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $25,000 cash bond for her role in the theft.
According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Joey Robinson and Allen Turner responded to a call of a female walking in the roadway of Hal Rogers Parkway, three miles east of London, on Monday night, just before midnight. When they arrived near the scene, they located a female standing on the side of the roadway.
The female then told deputies that she was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu and saw the woman walking along the road. But when she stopped to talk to the woman, the woman grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her violently. The woman, identified as Wright, then pushed the woman from the car and drove eastbound along the parkway, away from the scene.
The two deputies had arrived just in time to see the vehicle speed away and engaged in a pursuit, activating their emergency lights. Wright eventually pulled over for the deputies, approximately two miles from where she had taken the other woman's vehicle. Deputies noted the strong smell of alcohol on Wright and as she was being arrested, began cursing and screaming. The press release stated Wright continued that behavior en route to jail, screaming and hitting her head against the protective screen between the front and back seats.
Wright was scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday.
